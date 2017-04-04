U.S.
Courts

A Federal Appeals Court Will Examine Trump's Revised Travel Ban in May

Ryan Kilpatrick
Apr 03, 2017

A federal appeals court in San Francisco will hear arguments on the legality of President Donald Trump's revised travel ban executive order next month.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump administration’s request for expedited review on Monday and issued a brief order scheduling a hearing for some time in May, CNN reports.

Three judges will examine a Hawaii-based judge's order blocking the President's travel ban, which would bar citizens of Somalia, Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen and Iran from entering the U.S. for 90 days and put a halt to all refugee resettlement for 120 days.

Trump's order was blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii on the grounds that it discriminated against Muslims.

The 9th Circuit has not announced which three judges will hear the administration's appeal of the Hawaii ruling.

[CNN]

