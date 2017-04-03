U.S.
Search
Sign In
IraqIraqi Man's 14 Relatives Killed in a Single Airstrike
Iraq Family Lost
SmartphonesReview: HTC's New Android Phone Struggles to Keep Up
politicsWhy Federal Employees Can Thank FDR for Some Restrictions on Their Tweets
Franklin D. Roosevelt
celebritiesHere's What Hillary Clinton Refused to Say About Trump in That 'Between Two Ferns' Interview
Hillary Clinton Speaks At Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards At The Kennedy Center In Washington, DC
California Kidnapping
Timothy Marble, who was arrested on charges of kidnapping, sexually abusing a minor and child abuse.  Sonoma County Sheriff/AP
California

13-Year-Old Girl Escapes Alleged Kidnapper and Rapist by Jumping From His Moving Car

Katie Reilly
5:59 PM ET

Authorities arrested a California man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl who managed to escape from his moving vehicle.

Deputies from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Marble, 50, on Saturday, after he called 911 to report that the girl had jumped out of his car. When deputies arrived at the scene, the girl climbed out of nearby bushes and said Marble had sexually assaulted her multiple times.

Marble is also accused of injecting the girl with methamphetamine and scratching his name into her skin with a knife. He picked her up in the early hours of March 31 at a gas station after she ran away from home, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

The girl was taken to a hospital treatment and has been reunited with her mother. Marble is being held without bail at the Sonoma County Jail.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME