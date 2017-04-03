U.S.
Search
Sign In
IndianaJudge Blocks Rule Forcing Women Seeking Abortions in Indiana to Get Ultrasounds
Gavel laying on judges bench in courtroom
ConnecticutA College Student Died After Choking in Pancake-Eating Contest at Sacred Heart University
161101_GAL_COLL_Debt_SacredHeart
Five Best IdeasThe Case Against Fish
Fishing dragger hauls in net full of fish
EntertainmentPatricia Arquette Supports Trans People at GLAAD Awards: 'Can You Hear Us Jeff Sessions?'
28th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
Betty Shelby
Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby leaves the Tulsa County Courthouse after her court appearance, on Dec. 15, 2016, in Tulsa, Okla.  Mike Simons—AP
Crime

White Cop Who Fatally Shot Unarmed Black Man: 'Race Had Nothing to Do' With It

Melissa Chan
12:09 PM ET

A white Oklahoma police officer charged with manslaughter in last year’s fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher said the unarmed black man is to blame for his own death and that Crutcher's race was not a factor in her decision to shoot.

“What I based everything on was his actions, his behaviors. Race had nothing to do with my decision making,” Officer Betty Shelby told 60 Minutes in her first interview since the September incident in Tulsa.

The high-profile shooting was captured in aerial police footage. Crutcher can be seen at one point holding his hands up, but it’s unclear if his hands were still in the air when he was shot. Shelby said Crutcher was walking back to his vehicle and ignoring commands to stop. She said she fired when she claims he reached into his vehicle.

“I’m feeling that his intent is to do me harm, and I keep thinking, ‘Don’t do this. Please don’t do this. Don’t make this happen,’” Shelby said.

Shelby is a five-year veteran on the police force. She was put on paid administrative leave and goes on trial in May.

Crutcher had PCP in his system when he was shot, the Washington Post reported, citing his autopsy results. The illegal drug causes hallucinations, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME