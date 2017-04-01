U.S.
Search
Sign In
russiaRussia Jokes About 'Election Interference' on April Fools' Day
Russian President Vladimir Putin receives Iran's President Hassan Rouhani
viralGeorge Takei Said He's Running for Congress. But It Was Just a Joke
Press Conference For The Japanese American National Museum's Exhibition "Instructions To All Persons: Reflections On Executive Order 9066"
South KoreaThousands Take to Streets of South Korea in Support of Embattled Former President Park Geun-hye
South Korea Politics
White HouseTeam Trump’s Financial Disclosures Reveal It's One of the Wealthiest Administrations
FILE PHOTO -- U.S. President Trump and German Chancellor Merkel give a joint news conference in Washington
Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker Speaks At MOMA, After Museum Acquires Flag For Permanent Collection
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 07: Rainbow Flag Creator Gilbert Baker poses at the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) on January 7, 2016 in New York City. MoMa announced in June 2015 its acquisition of the iconic Rainbow Flag into the design collection. Baker, an openly gay artist and civil rights activist, designed the Rainbow Flag in 1978. The flag has since become a prominent symbol to the gay community around the world. Spencer Platt —Getty Images
obituaries

The Man Who Created the Rainbow Flag Died

Aric Jenkins
12:16 PM ET

Gilbert Baker, the man who created the iconic rainbow pride flag that became a symbol for the LGBTQ community, died Thursday at the age of 62.

Baker's passing was announced by activist and writer Cleve Jones, although the cause of his death wasn't immediately known.

"My dearest friend in the world is gone," Jones wrote in a post on Facebook. "Gilbert gave the world the Rainbow Flag; he gave me forty years of love and friendship. I can't stop crying. I love you forever Gilbert Baker."

Baker served in the U.S. army for two years in the 1970s before getting honorably discharged. Originally from Kansas, he moved to San Francisco as the gay rights movement was starting to sweep the state. Using his newfound skill of sewing, he turned out numerous banners for gay and anti-war protests for his friend Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to be elected to public office in California.

One of those hand-sewn creations was a rainbow flag, which Milk first used at the San Francisco Gay Freedom Day Parade in June 1978 — months before Milk was assassinated in November. Baker wrote on his website that Milk was an inspiration to his work and filled it with a "message of hope."

Twitter was filled with tributes that honored Baker's life from LGBTQ organizations, politicians and celebrities.

The GLBT Historical Society also requested that rainbow flags worldwide be flown at half-mast to remember Baker.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME