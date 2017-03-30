U.S.
Search
Sign In
the morning briefThe Morning Brief: North Carolina's 'Bathroom Bill' Deal, Xi Jinping's Visit and the World's Strongest Coffee
Xi Jinping
InfrastructureAmerican Infrastructure: Big Ideas From Visionary Thinkers
CourtsA Judge Extended the Block on Trump's Travel Ban. Here's What's Happened and What Comes Next
Derrick Watson
spaceUnseen Apollo, The Experience of Going to the Moon
space travel

Watch Live: Astronauts Take a Spacewalk at the International Space Station

Zamira Rahim
8:45 AM ET

Two astronauts will set off on a spacewalk expected to last over six hours at the International Space Station on Thursday.

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and NASA Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson will carry out maintenance and continue with preparations for commercial spacecraft docking at the ISS, according to NASA. Kimbrough is set to wear a suit with red stripes and Whitson will wear one without stripes, the agency said, which will allow viewers to tell the two astronauts apart.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME