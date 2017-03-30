Watch Live: Astronauts Take a Spacewalk at the International Space Station

Two astronauts will set off on a spacewalk expected to last over six hours at the International Space Station on Thursday.

Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough and NASA Flight Engineer Peggy Whitson will carry out maintenance and continue with preparations for commercial spacecraft docking at the ISS, according to NASA . Kimbrough is set to wear a suit with red stripes and Whitson will wear one without stripes, the agency said, which will allow viewers to tell the two astronauts apart.

The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. E.T. You can watch it live above.