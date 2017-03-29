U.S.
rifle
Manistee Department of Public Safety
Michigan

An Armed 73-Year-Old Michigan Man Was Fatally Shot by Police Outside His Home

Melissa Chan
11:31 AM ET

A 73-year-old Michigan man who was shot by police while holding a loaded gun outside of his home Tuesday has died from his injuries, authorities said.

The Manistee City Police Department said an officer opened fire on Lee Pat Milks after the man came out of his house with a long gun and told the officer to leave.

Milks ignored the officer’s orders to drop his weapon and instead loaded it and started pointing it at the officer, police said. He was shot less than 10 minutes after the encounter began.

Manistee police said the officer, who has not yet been named, is on administrative leave with pay as Michigan State Police investigate the incident. The officer, who was not injured, was in the area to enforce minor ordinances, which can include looking into blight complaints and abandoned vehicles.

