Late Night Television

'He’s Really in Trump’s Inner Circle.' Stephen Colbert Breaks Down Devin Nunes With Cheeky Diagram

Megan McCluskey
11:25 AM ET

In the wake of confirmation that House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes went to White House grounds to meet with the unnamed source behind his claim that Trump associates were caught up in "incidental" surveillance, Stephen Colbert took some time to give Late Show viewers a rundown of Nunes' "conflicts of interest."

During Tuesday's episode, the host used a chalkboard diagram to illustrate his take on how the push and pull between Nunes' loyalties to the Intelligence Committee and the Trump transition team may have affected his investigations of both the president's wiretapping claims and his campaign's potential ties to Russia.

Of course, Colbert couldn't resist using the chart to crack a few jokes as well.

Watch the full clip below.

