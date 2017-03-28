NBC Will Finally Air Winter Olympics Coverage Live Everywhere

The Olympic rings is seen in Gangneung town, near the venue for the Speed Skating, Figure Skating and Ice Hockey ahead of PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 8, 2017 in Gangneung, South Korea.

Good news, Olympics fans: NBC just announced it's going to air live coverage of the 2018 winter games across all time zones.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Pyeongchang, South Korea next year from Feb. 8-25. The network's decision to expand its live coverage means no more spoilers on social media or delayed airings for popular events. Primetime coverage of the events will air simultaneously starting at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT and 5 p.m. PT, according to The Los Angeles Times, which first reported the network's announcement.

"Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time both on television and streaming online," said Jim Bill, president of NBC Olympics Production & Programming, in a statement .

Bill continued: "That means social media won't be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers and our affiliates alike."

