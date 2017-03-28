In what might be a burst of nostalgic emotion, an appeal to a more mature demographic or, perhaps, to help its customers use it more circumspectly at work, Tinder announced that it will be debuting a desktop version of its popular "swipe" dating app .

In a demo video released on their website on Tuesday, Tinder demonstrated how the desktop version will work; instead of swiping on potential candidates, users will use their mouse to drag candidates to the left or the right to select them. And unlike the phone app version, chats will be available on the side so you can chat and pseudo-swipe at the same time because more screen space is beautiful, beautiful thing.

The blog post also detailed that the desktop version will save on storage space (a problem more prone to phone usage) and is currently being tested in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, Philippines, and Sweden.

The irony of creating a desktop version of an app wasn't lost on Tinder, which they poked some sly fun at with a video campaign that they posted on their Twitter account.