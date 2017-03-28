Meet 'Sax Bae.' the Drake-Covering Musician Who the Internet Can't Stop Crushing On

The affection of the Internet can be fleeting, fickle, and at times, divided . However, there's one thing that Twitter users can collectively agree on right now and it's the swoon-worthiness of this dreamboat of a saxophone player who posts charming jazz covers to his Twitter account.

Nathaniel Lane, an Atlanta KSU industrial engineering student , has captured the hearts of the Internet with his soulful saxophone covers of popular contemporary songs like Drake's "Fake Love" and Chance the Rapper's "No Problem" as well as old favorites like New Edition's "Can You Stand the Rain."

In fact, the Internet is so enamored with Lane that they've given him his own delightful hashtag moniker, # SaxBae .

Fake Love by Drake with some of my own flavor 🎷 pic.twitter.com/nYeUf1fK5p - Nate (@natewlane) February 4, 2017

'No Problems' Chance The Rapper!! Just for kicks and giggles pic.twitter.com/SFwlUeQqHJ - Nate (@natewlane) February 22, 2017

This isn't the first time that Lane has become an Internet sensation however; a video of him squatting a car as a part of his leg exercises went viral, even making it to ESPN .

Thank you @espn for using my car squat video! pic.twitter.com/eV5cyFX64k - Nate (@natewlane) March 14, 2017

Keep living your best life, #SaxBae!