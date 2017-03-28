There's a New Nintendo Switch Update Out

The second Nintendo Switch system update is out, though it's so small and quick that if you blink you've already missed it.

According to Nintendo's support site , Version 2.1.0 adds "General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience." The update should download in the background, though if you're impatient (like me), you'll have to go into System Settings, System, then select System Update to grab it manually.

It takes literal seconds to download, and just a few seconds more for the Switch to apply and hand the controls back to you.

Stability is good. Specificity is better, unless the list of fixes is too broad, or the particulars tediously technical. There has been speculation , as yet unconfirmed, that the Switch's wireless networking checks can cause slowdown in certain games. I just dropped into The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and teleported to Kakariko Village, and the minor frame hiccups I experience (in particular by the eastern entrance) are still there. ("Minor" is if anything overstating how much I notice or think anyone else should care about these things.)

Otherwise that's it. No obvious new features or menu items to ponder, and certainly nothing like a Virtual Console (which you can all but rest assured won't arrive until Nintendo's done some sort of preview tout). Minor bug fixes are business as usual for any other platform, and that appears to be all this is for now.