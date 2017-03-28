Politics
Search
Sign In
Criminal JusticeFormer Warden: Arkansas Execution Rush Is Dangerous and Risky
SAN QUENTIN, CALIFORNIA SEPTEMBER 21, 2010Press Information Officer Lt. Sam Robinson is reflected
White HousePackage-Carrying Man Detained Near White House After Making Suspicious Comment to Secret Service
Exterior Of White House Against Sky In City
celebritiesRihanna Will Be Honored at Parsons School of Design Benefit Like the Icon She Is
Harvard Foundation Honors Rihanna As Humanitarian Of The Year
White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Signs Executive Order Targeting Environmental Regulations
President Trump Signs Bills That Nullify Measures Put In Place During Obama Presidency
Donald Trump

Lawmakers Ask President Trump to Reimburse Palm Beach for Mar-a-Lago Visits

Jennifer Calfas
11:26 AM ET

Three Florida lawmakers are asking the White House to reimburse Palm Beach County and surrounding areas for the costs incurred by President Trump’s frequent visits to his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Trump has visited Mar-a-Lago five times since he took office. In a letter to the president released Monday, Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida calls these visits are “a financial burden” for Palm Beach. If Trump won’t reimburse Palm Beach, Frankel requests he put an end to his nearly weekly visits.

“While we want the fullest protection for your visits, we hope that you would be responsive to the losses of small businesses and residents of Palm Beach County,” the letter to Trump reads.

“If compensation is not assured of being forthcoming, we respectfully ask that you curtail your visits until such time as that matter is resolved favorably to our area,” the letter concludes.

Democratic Reps. Alcee Hastings and Theodore Deutch of Florida co-signed the letter with Frankel. All three lawmakers represent parts of the greater Palm Beach area.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Rescue pays $70,000 in overtime each day Trump visits, amounting to $1.7 million to date, the letter says. The county expects to spend a total of $3.3 to $5.8 million this year if Trump’s frequent visits continue.

Due to pro and anti-Trump protests as a result of Trump’s visits, the city of West Palm Beach has paid $60,000 in police overtime.

Additionally, the Palm Beach County Park Airport, known as the Lantana Airport, has been “severely impacted” by the flight restrictions from the Secret Service, and businesses operating out of the airport have lost hundreds of thousands of dollars as a result.

“During your campaign and presidency, you vowed to make jobs more plentiful and government less wasteful,” the letter to Trump reads. “We sincerely request that you lead by example.”

Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again in April with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Officials estimate that visit will cost the sheriff and fire departments $280,000.

The White House has not responded to request for comment.

Local officials have spoken out about Trump’s frequent visits and have said the White House has refused to reimburse the city.

Dave Kerner, a county commissioner for Palm Beach’s third district, asked the county’s attorney office to explore forcing the owner of Mar-a-Lago to reimburse the county for “special benefits” given to the resort. With Palm Beach facing a $40 million deficit and a heroin epidemic, Kerner says taxpayer money should be contributing to these issues, not special protections for the president.

“We’re very honored to have the president here, but at the same time, his travel here is such high frequency he’s not visiting Palm Beach County — he’s governing from it," Kerner told MONEY earlier this month.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME