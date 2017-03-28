Politics
White House

President Trump Touts 'Big Announcement' From Ford

Mahita Gajanan
9:19 AM ET

President Trump tweeted about Ford Motor's expected announcement on Tuesday about jobs, saying the company will make a "major investment" in three plants in Michigan.

"Big announcement by Ford today," Trump tweeted early Tuesday morning. "Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS!"

It is unclear whether Ford will reveal new investments during the automaker's announcement on Tuesday.

Trump has previously touted job announcements that were already in the works before he was sworn in as president. Reuters reported that last week, Trump promoted an investment decision by Charter Communications that had been announced before he was elected.

