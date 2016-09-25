6 Volunteer Firefighters In Iowa All Just Welcomed Babies: ‘The Stars Just Kind of Aligned’

A team of firefighters in Iowa can now count six newborn babies among its ranks.

Six volunteer firefighters at the Mediapolis Fire Department have welcomed six babies over the past seven months. The rapid-fire births were a coincidence, Captain Troy Garrison—who became a father to a daughter named Emma four months ago—told ABC News .

"We didn't have a plan to do this," Garrison added. "But I think the stars just kind of aligned and the timing for us individually as families just worked out."

The new parents make up six of the 25 firefighters at the station. They brought their new babies together for the first time for a photo shoot of the children, featuring baby firefighter apparel that firefighter Adam Welp's wife made from "some old retired gear" during her maternity leave, ABC reports.

[ ABC News ]