U.S.
Search
Sign In
White HouseThe House Intelligence Chair Had a White House Meeting on Trump Surveillance Claim Before It Went Public
Devin Nunes, a Republican from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, walks through Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Friday, March 24, 2017.
CrimeA 22-Year-Old Oklahoma Police Officer Died After Traffic-Stop Shootout
Police Sirens
Five Best IdeasHow to Help Your Family Beat Obesity
Two brothers and sister having breakfast
Books9 Literary Subscription Boxes for All Types of Readers
Home library
fire-dept-babies
@ABC—Twitter
Iowa

6 Volunteer Firefighters In Iowa All Just Welcomed Babies: ‘The Stars Just Kind of Aligned’

Julia Zorthian
12:22 PM ET

A team of firefighters in Iowa can now count six newborn babies among its ranks.

Six volunteer firefighters at the Mediapolis Fire Department have welcomed six babies over the past seven months. The rapid-fire births were a coincidence, Captain Troy Garrison—who became a father to a daughter named Emma four months ago—told ABC News.

"We didn't have a plan to do this," Garrison added. "But I think the stars just kind of aligned and the timing for us individually as families just worked out."

http://abcn.ws/2okZOw2 https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C76-NVAW0AAKcWB.jpg

The new parents make up six of the 25 firefighters at the station. They brought their new babies together for the first time for a photo shoot of the children, featuring baby firefighter apparel that firefighter Adam Welp's wife made from "some old retired gear" during her maternity leave, ABC reports.

[ABC News]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME