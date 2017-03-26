U.S.
Members of the ATF and local police work at a crime scene at the Cameo club after a fatal shooting, on March 26, 2017, in Cincinnati. John Minchillo—AP
tragedy

What to Know About the Cincinnati Nightclub Shooting

Mahita Gajanan
9:43 AM ET

A shooting inside a Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday killed one person and injured more than a dozen others. There is no indication the shooting is terrorism related and Cincinnati police are still investigating the motive. No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for one suspect.

Here's what you need to know.

What happened?

Gunfire broke out inside the Cameo nightclub between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Sunday, killing one and injuring 14 people, police said. Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate said on Twitter that there are no signs the shooting was a terror attack.

Police Capt. Kim Williams told the AP there was "a lot of chaos, obviously, when shots were fired."

Who was killed?

One person was killed in the shooting. Neudigate tweeted that there were 15 total victims, including one person who died. Officers working security at the club performed first aid and attempted to revive the person who was killed.

Who was the attacker?

Police are still seeking a suspect and a motive. They said there is only one reported shooter, although they initially said they were looking for two people.

What was the immediate response?

Ohio Gov. John Kasich said on Twitter that he was “saddened” to hear about the shooting and offered state assistance.

Where did it happen?

The shooting occurred at the Cameo nightclub, a Cincinnati club "providing excitement and entertainment," according to its Facebook page. The setting recalls the shooting in Orland's Pulse nightclub last June, where a lone gunman killed 50 people and injured an additional 53 people.

"Saturday night, it is a very young crowd," Williams said. "We have had incidents here in the past, but this is by far the worst."

The club advertises Saturday's as a "grown and sexy night" on its Facebook page.

