Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
PoliticsThe Future of the Ryan-Trump Partnership
Capitol
CancerWhy Researchers Are Concerned This Pesticide May Cause Cancer
roundup epa ruling safety
TelevisionWatch Melissa McCarthy Explain How She Transforms Into Saturday Night Live's Sean Spicer
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Alec Baldwin" Episode 1718 -- Pictured: Melissa McCarthy as Press Secretary Sean Spicer during the "Sean Spicer Press Conference Cold Open" on February 11, 2017 -- (Photo by: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
TIME 100See Who Is Winning the 2017 TIME 100 Poll
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals
Karwai Tang—Getty Images
celebrities

Cory Booker Just Asked Mindy Kaling to Dinner on Twitter. She Said Yes.

Cady Lang
2:12 PM ET

In a case of life imitating art, Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker may have just started a romance — or at the very least, a beautiful friendship — on Twitter, in a series of events that seem more fitting for the rom-com heavy plotlines of Kaling's show The Mindy Project.

It all began when Booker sent Kaling a tweet that playfully called out her character Mindy Lahiri's shoutout to Booker and her apparent negative view of Newark in a recent episode, while still reassuring Kaling that he loved her despite the gentle criticism. Kaling responded with equal enthusiasm and affection, telling Booker that the love was "mutual!"

Booker seized this opportunity to ask Kaling to join him for dinner in Newark — and was rewarded with an affirmative tweet from Kaling, who said that she would have to find a PATH train schedule.

Booker, however, ever the gentleman, told Kaling that he would send her a car. If that's not romance, then nothing is.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME