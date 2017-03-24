Cory Booker Just Asked Mindy Kaling to Dinner on Twitter. She Said Yes.

In a case of life imitating art, Mindy Kaling and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker may have just started a romance — or at the very least, a beautiful friendship — on Twitter, in a series of events that seem more fitting for the rom-com heavy plotlines of Kaling's show The Mindy Project .

It all began when Booker sent Kaling a tweet that playfully called out her character Mindy Lahiri's shoutout to Booker and her apparent negative view of Newark in a recent episode, while still reassuring Kaling that he loved her despite the gentle criticism. Kaling responded with equal enthusiasm and affection, telling Booker that the love was "mutual!"

Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the ❤. It's mutual! https://t.co/KW2ibviREc - Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

Booker seized this opportunity to ask Kaling to join him for dinner in Newark — and was rewarded with an affirmative tweet from Kaling, who said that she would have to find a PATH train schedule.

@CoryBooker yes. Now let me get the PATH train schedule. - Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 23, 2017

Booker, however, ever the gentleman, told Kaling that he would send her a car. If that's not romance, then nothing is.