Liam Cunningham may play former smuggler Davos Seaworth on Game of Thrones , but he's definitely not a fan of anyone trying to practice his character's trade on the secrets of the HBO series.

In a recent interview with RTÉ's The Works Presents , the 55-year-old actor expressed his frustration with those who have tried to spoil the show's upcoming seventh season. "They’re low-lifers," he said. "In Spain, we were being live-streamed while we were filming, from drones. Everything we’ve done has been infiltrated, which is terrible."

Cunningham also spoke about how spoilers ruin Thrones ' knack for unexpected twists — even for him.

"I’ve seen these cynical critics go, 'Oh my God did you see that last week?' and suddenly the inner child comes out in them because they’ve been outwitted, and they love it!," he explained. "It’s what we pay for. I like it as well, when I am reading the scripts I go, 'Oh you’ve gotta be...you’re sh—ting me,' and I love that."