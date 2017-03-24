Politics
Search
Sign In
myanmarThe U.N. Has Agreed to Investigate Myanmar's Alleged Abuse of Rohingya
Rohingya Flee Into Bangladesh As Crisis Deepens
New ZealandPassengers Aboard a Charter Flight Capture Spectacular Images of the Southern Lights
ANTARCTICA-CHINA-ZHONGSHAN STATION-AURORA (CN)
Health CareHouse Sets Risky Health Care Vote After Trump Calls Time on Negotiations
Paul Ryan
United KingdomPolice Have Made Two Further Arrests in Connection With the London Attack
Britain Attack
A grizzly bear is pictured in its enclosure at the Alaska Wi
A grizzly bear is pictured in its enclosure at the Alaska Wildlife Conservation Center in Portage, Alaska on Aug. 22, 2005.  Daniel Acker—Bloomberg/Getty Images
Congress

Senate Votes to Allow Hunting Grizzlies in Alaska Wildlife Refuges

Tessa Berenson
7:39 AM ET

The Senate voted this week to abolish a rule restricting certain hunting practices on national wildlife refuges in Alaska— including trapping, baiting and aerial shooting of animals like wolves and grizzly bears.

The Tuesday vote was almost entirely along party lines, with Republicans voting to undo the Obama Administration's restrictions and Democrats voting against the measure, the Washington Post reports. At its core, the issue was whether the federal government or the states should have the power to establish these rules.

Republican Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski said wildlife regulations are central to Alaska's power as a state. "It was all about fish, it was all about salmon. That’s one of the reasons we fought for statehood," she said.

Democratic New Mexico Sen. Martin Heinrich spoke against the measure, arguing that undoing these hunting restrictions would "turn back the clock 100 years on the management of our native wildlife on our national wildlife refuges in Alaska" and that it would "put the federal stamp of approval on methods of take that the public views as objectionable—even unethical."

The House already voted last month to abolish the hunting restrictions, NPR reports, so the bill will now head to President Trump to sign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME