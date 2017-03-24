World
Search
Sign In
CongressThe Biggest Obstacle to Repealing Obamacare: Conservatives
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) (L) speaks about Obamacare repeal and replacement while flanked by Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC) (L), Rep Jim Jordan (R-OH) (2ndL), Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) (2ndR) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) (R) during a news conference on Capitol Hill, on March 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
moviesDisney Boss Says The Last Jedi Won't Be Changed in Wake of Carrie Fisher's Death
Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm's "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" - Arrivals
rotten tomatoesRotten Tomatoes Is 'The Destruction of Our Business,' Says Director
2017 Sun Valley Film Festival - Coffee Talk with Brett Ratner and Jonathan Glickman Ratner
ImmigrationU.S. Embassies Worldwide Have Been Told to Ramp Up Vetting for Visa Applicants
US
China

Beijing Hopes a 'Green Necklace' Will Help Solve the Chinese Capital's Smog Crisis

Ryan Kilpatrick
2:15 AM ET

The northern Chinese province of Hebei has pledged to ramp up greening efforts in the areas surrounding Beijing, in a bid to solve the Chinese capital's infamous pollution problem.

In a statement published on the Hebei government's website on Thursday, the province pledged to "wear a green necklace for the capital," which is enclosed within its borders but governed separately.

Measures outlined include joining existing green areas together, restoring wetlands, planting trees on industrial wastelands, and using natural features such as rivers, mountain ranges and lakes to create new protective greenbelts around the growing city of 22 million.

The official statement also proposes transforming the city of Zhuozhou, just north of Beijing, into a model "sponge city" that can recycle and retain water resources for the parched region, where declining rainfall, uncontrolled growth and the pollution of groundwater and rivers has left Beijingers with just 100 cubic meters of water each per year — well below the U.N.'s extreme scarcity threshold of 500 cubic meters, according to a recent report by CNN.

Hebei's "green necklace" plan is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at coordinating development planning between Hebei, Beijing and Tianjin, a port city of 15 million that also borders the province. It is also reminiscent of the "Green Great Wall," a vast network series of forest strips, due for completion in 2050, that aims to protect Beijing and other regions from the effects of desertification and worsening sandstorms.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME