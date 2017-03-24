World
Search
Sign In
CongressThe GOP Doesn't Have the Votes to Pass Their Health Care Bill. They'll Vote on It Friday Anyway
House Republicans Postpone Vote On American Health Care Act
MusicGorillaz Will Release a New Album in April
The Gorillaz performs on stage at The Burswood Dome on Dec. 6, 2010 in Perth, Australia.
White HouseWhite House Defends Devin Nunes' Decision to Brief President Trump on Intelligence Intercepts
Neil Gorsuch, Davin Nunes
CongressCBO: New Health Care Bill Will Reduce the Deficit by Less and Not Improve Coverage
President Trump Meets With Members Of The Congressional Black Caucus
President Donald Trump holds a listening session on health care with truckers and CEOs from the American Trucking Associations in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump holds a listening session on health care with truckers and CEOs from the American Trucking Associations in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 23, 2017 in Washington, D.C. Molly Riley—Pool/Getty Images
Canada

Canada's Largest School District Stops New Trips to U.S. Over President Trump's Travel Ban

Abigail Abrams
Mar 23, 2017

Canada’s largest school board is not happy with President Donald Trump’s travel bans.

The Toronto District School Board said Thursday it was stopping any new school trips to the United States until further notice, citing “uncertainty” around who may be impacted by the U.S. president’s executive orders.

After federal judges blocked Trump’s first executive order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as Syrian refugees, he issued a second order targeting fewer countries, which a judge in Hawaii blocked as well. However, Trump has said he will fight the latest ruling and called the halt an "unprecedented judicial overreach."

Twenty-four school trips already scheduled to come to the U.S. will go ahead, the school said. But if students with appropriate documentation are denied entry, the whole trip will stop with them.

The Toronto District School Board consists of 246,000 students in 584 schools throughout Toronto, making this a high-profile move. But a few other schools have made similar choices, according to the BBC, and the Girl Guides of Canada recently said they were canceling all trips to the United States.

The school district’s Director of Education John Malloy said this was a “difficult decision” and explained the school board wanted to balance its commitment to “equity and inclusion” with the financial losses that would occur if it canceled already scheduled trips.

“We strongly believe that our students should not be placed into these situations of potentially being turned away at the border,” he said in a statement on Thursday. “The TDSB remains committed to ensuring that fairness, equity, and inclusion are essential principles of our school system and are integrated into all our policies, programs, operations, and practices, including school trips.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME