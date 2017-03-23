Politics
Donald Trump

President Trump Pretended to Drive a Truck on the White House Lawn

Julia Zorthian
5:43 PM ET

President Donald Trump climbed into the cab of a Mack truck parked on the lawn Thursday to welcome trucking industry representatives to the White House.

Before a meeting with trucking CEOs to discuss his health care bill proposals, Trump pretended to drive the truck as onlookers took photos and clapped. He tooted the horn at least six times.

"I am honored to welcome all of the many truckers and ... industry leaders to the White House," Trump said during the meeting, according to a video at the Washington Post. "America depends on you, and you work very hard for America."

Trump wore a pin that said "I <3 TRUCKS" to the meeting.

