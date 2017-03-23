United KingdomThe London Attacker Was Known to Intelligence Services, Prime Minister Says
'A Really Long Way From Home.’ James Corden Pays Tribute to London Attack Victims

Alana Abramson
8:37 AM ET

The attacks in London Wednesday provoked shock and disbelief across the world, but they hit especially close to home for the British living abroad.

One of the more high-profile members of that group, actor James Corden, gave an emotional tribute about his own feelings during the attack on Wednesday's episode of his show.

"Watching the news today, I felt a really long long way from home," he said. "Its funny, when something like that happens in your hometown, you don't have a feeling of being glad that you're so far away. What you feel is that you wish you could be there with loved ones to stand alongside them."

Corden continued to praise his hometown. "One thing's for sure," he said. "If this act of terrorism was supposed to divide the people of London, I know for a fact that all this does is bring them closer together as one."

Watch the full video below.

