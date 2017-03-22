celebritiesWatch Rupert Grint Just Mocked His Lookalike Ed Sheeran in the Best Way Possible
Premiere Screening of Crackle's "Snatch" - Arrivals
CongressAs Neil Gorsuch Avoided Tough Questions, Senators Turned on Each Other
Capitol Hill - Washington, DC
MusicSolange Knowles: 'I Am a Proud Black Feminist and Womanist'
Okeechobee Music Festival
celebritiesTony Hawk Got Accidentally Trolled in Airport Security
Tony Hawk Launches Tony Hawk Signature Collection, Exclusively At Walmart Canada
Britain Parliament Incident
Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, centre, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament, London on March 22, 2017.  Stefan Rousseau—AP
United Kingdom

British Foreign Minister Tobias Ellwood Tried to Save Officer Stabbed in London Attack

Mahita Gajanan
4:06 PM ET

British foreign minister Tobias Ellwood tried to save the police officer who was fatally stabbed outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

A blood-spattered Ellwood, who serves as the UK Minister for the Middle East and whose brother died in the 2002 terror attack in Bali, can be seen performing CPR on the officer in some photos of the incident. The officer's identity has not yet been released.

Ellwood's actions were praised on social media as photos from the scene began to emerge:

Four people, including the police officer and one man believed to be the attacker, died in the incident. Police said at least 20 people were injured.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME