Conservative Member of Parliament Tobias Ellwood, centre, helps emergency services attend to an injured person outside the Houses of Parliament, London on March 22, 2017. Stefan Rousseau—AP

British foreign minister Tobias Ellwood tried to save the police officer who was fatally stabbed outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday.

A blood-spattered Ellwood, who serves as the UK Minister for the Middle East and whose brother died in the 2002 terror attack in Bali , can be seen performing CPR on the officer in some photos of the incident . The officer's identity has not yet been released.

Ellwood's actions were praised on social media as photos from the scene began to emerge:

This image of government minister @Tobias_Ellwood should be on every front page tomorrow. #PrayForLondon pic.twitter.com/uzN9IZvpLT - Mutaz Ahmed ✊🏽 (@MutazElnour) March 22, 2017

On behalf of every Police Officer and every Police Officer's family, friends and loved ones:



Thank you for trying.@Tobias_Ellwood - Bullshire Police (@BullshirePolice) March 22, 2017

All thoughts to friends, colleagues and family of the policeman who has died. And utmost respect to MP Tobias Ellwood who tried to save him. - Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) March 22, 2017

Four people, including the police officer and one man believed to be the attacker, died in the incident. Police said at least 20 people were injured.