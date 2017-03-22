CaliforniaWyclef Jean Was Handcuffed by Police in Search for Armed Robber
Donald Trump Campaigns In Golden, Colorado
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump addresses a campaign rally in the Rodeo Arena at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds October 29, 2016 in Golden, Colorado.  Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Thinks America Doesn't Know Abraham Lincoln Was a Republican

Mahita Gajanan
Mar 21, 2017

President Trump believes that most Americans don't know that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican.

"Great president. Most people don't even know he was a Republican," Trump said while addressing attendees at the National Republican Congressional Committee Dinner. "Does anyone know? Lot of people don't know that."

Trump then said Republicans need to spread the word that Lincoln was a Republican, appearing to be unaware of the fact that the GOP is commonly referred to as the "party of Lincoln."

"Let's take an ad, let's use one of those PACs," he said.

