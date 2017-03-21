Take a Look at Apple's New Special Edition iPhone 7

Apple is releasing a special-edition version of its iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus that comes in a red finish, the company announced Tuesday.

The launch will commemorate 10 years of partnership between Apple and Red, an organization dedicated to fighting the spread of AIDS. The new phones will be available to order starting March 24 and will begin shipping by the end of the month. Apple is offering the Product(Red) Special Edition iPhones in 128GB and 256GB sizes, starting at $749.

A portion of the profits from the sales of these iPhones will go to The Global Fund, which finances HIV programs in areas like South Africa, Ghana, and Rwanda. Apple has previously released other gadgets and accessories under the Product(Red) line to benefit the cause, most recently including the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones, iPhone 7 Smart Battery Case, and Beats Pill+ portable speaker.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook called this special edition iPhone the company's "biggest Product(Red) offering to date."

Apple is also offering shoppers a more compelling deal on its iPhone SE , which will now come with twice as much storage. This means the entry level $399 model will include 32GB of storage instead of 16GB, which comes after Apple has been criticized in the past for selling iPhones with such a small amount of storage.