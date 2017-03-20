Michelle Obama Took Sunny and Bo Out to Celebrate Spring

The two former First Dogs, Bo and Sunny Obama, seem to be adjusting to post-White House life just fine.
Michelle Obama posted a photo on Twitter of the two dogs on a leash, writing "look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayOfSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving."
Although Obama has remained mum on political issues since exiting the White House two months ago, she has made several appearances, most recently on MasterChef Junior.
The Obamas have rented a home in the Kalorama section of Washington D.C, where they will live while their younger daughter Sasha finishes high school.