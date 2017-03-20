AviationThe U.S. Plans to Ban Some Foreign Airline Passengers From Carrying on Large Electronics
Dept. Of Homeland Security HQ As Congress' Spending Plan Funds Agency Only Through February
obituaryDonald Trump and Jimmy Breslin: Kings of Different Queens
Writer Jimmy Breslin smokes a cigar outside the Madison Hotel
2016 ElectionFormer Donald Trump Campaign Chair Denies Role in Russia DNC Hack
Paul Manafort before a Trump speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., April 27, 2016 .
ScienceNeil deGrasse Tyson Blessed Us With an Out-of-this-World Delightful Crossword Puzzle
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - April 18, 2016
Bo, Sunny
The President's dogs Bo, front, and Sunny walk on the tarmac by their handlers to board Air Force One before the arrival of President Barack Obama and his family at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. on Aug. 6, 2016. Jose Luis Magana—AP
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Took Sunny and Bo Out to Celebrate Spring

Alana Abramson
6:07 PM ET

The two former First Dogs, Bo and Sunny Obama, seem to be adjusting to post-White House life just fine.

Michelle Obama posted a photo on Twitter of the two dogs on a leash, writing "look who has a spring in their step! Celebrate the #FirstDayOfSpring by grabbing a friend, heading outside, and getting moving."

Although Obama has remained mum on political issues since exiting the White House two months ago, she has made several appearances, most recently on MasterChef Junior.

The Obamas have rented a home in the Kalorama section of Washington D.C, where they will live while their younger daughter Sasha finishes high school.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME