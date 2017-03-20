georgiaLocal NAACP President Calls for Reparations After University of Georgia Re-buries Remains of Likely Slaves
Science

Neil deGrasse Tyson Blessed Us With an Out-of-this-World Delightful Crossword Puzzle

Cady Lang
5:51 PM ET

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of science's foremost authorities, but he can now claim cultural prominence in another field: the art of writing crossword puzzles.

In honor of the 75th anniversary of the New York Times crossword (which first debuted on Feb. 15, 1942,) Tyson teamed up with Times puzzle maven Andrea Carla Michaels, to create a crossword puzzle for this Monday that is truly out of this world.

As might be expected, the puzzle's theme has a strong focus on space, with plenty of puns and Tyson's well-documented sense of humor sprinkled throughout. An example of one of star-related clues and answers? "Toe testing the waters?" corresponds with the "Little Dipper."

You can play Tyson's space-themed masterpiece here.

