Remembering the First World War in Images

LIFE
Search
Sign In
celebritiesColbert Compared President Trump to This Transformers Villain
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
United KingdomCadbury's 'War on Easter' Brings Out the Inner Churchill in Theresa May
Cadbury defends Creme Eggs recipe change
MediaFox News Urges Employees to Report Misconduct Amid Flurry of Lawsuits
Bill O'Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter's 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.
IndiaSurviving Sexual Assault in India
Mansi, 13, was trafficked by a man from her neighboring village in northern Uttar Pradesh. She was raped by her trafficker behind a railway station in Maharashtra in 2012. The man belongs to the Yadav community and has financial influence. Mansi ran away from her trafficker before he could sell her to a brothel. She reported the incident to the railway police. Instead of taking action on her behalf, Mansi was held in custody for 12 days while the perpretrator and his family tried to get her to retract her complaint.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.LIFE Magazine
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
Part V of the First World War series in LIFE magazine from the May 22, 1964 issue.
LIFE Magazine
1 of 9
World War I

Remembering the First World War in Images

Lily Rothman
8:30 AM ET

In 1964, LIFE magazine undertook a project of epic proportions: for the 50th anniversary of the beginning of World War I, it published a multi-week series telling the story of what had happened, using only photographs and paintings from the time. The editor and correspondent leading the project covered 30,000 miles and 40 museums and galleries in the course of selecting the images to tell the stories.

By the time the magazine got to the fifth part of the series, which appeared in the May 22, 1964, issue and is seen here, it had recounted the death of millions of men. But, in that fifth part, the final ingredient was added to the mix: the Americans, who joined in 100 years ago this week, on April 6, 1917.

"The U.S. entered World War I with an army of about 200,000 men, more than one third of them National Guardsmen; some 400 heavy guns and enough ammunition for a nine-hour bombardment; 50-odd obsolete airplanes; no tanks at all, and a song on everybody's lips," the magazine noted.

The war started out, for the U.S., as "patriotic speeches, meatless Tuesdays and recruiting posters—an inspiring adventure entered with a blend of patriotism and innocence which the country would never know in quite the same way again."

The reality of war would hit home soon enough. President Woodrow Wilson's concern that bringing the nation into the war would permanently change the national character proved true, though not necessarily in the way he might have guessed. These images — whether seen 50 years or 100 years after the fact — show why such a change was inevitable.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME