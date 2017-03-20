Super Bowl 2017Tom Brady's Missing Super Bowl LI Jersey Has Been Found
Newsfeed

President Trump Is Going to be A Grandpa, Again

Julia Zorthian
12:06 PM ET

Eric and Lara Trump are expecting their first child — a baby boy who is due this September.

The baby news means President Trump will have nine grandchildren including Donald Trump Jr.'s five children and Ivanka's three.

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” Eric Trump told People. His birthday is Jan. 6, just a few weeks before his dad was inaugurated as the 45th president.

Lara, who married Eric at Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla. in 2014, said the pregnancy initially made her full run down, but she's feeling "really good" now.

“I knew I always wanted kids someday," Lara told People, adding that she's also excited to see Eric take on his new role of fatherhood. "He's the cool uncle. He's watch <i>Frozen</i> many times."

The expectant parents still don't know what they're going to name their little one. "We really loved the name Charlie, but we'd already named our dog that so it's out," Eric said.

[People]

