This Is the Happiest Country in the World

Yes, you should move to Norway .

The country is officially the happiest country in the world, according to a new report published by the United Nations, The Guardian reports .

It jumped from 4th place in the 2016 rankings.

Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and Finland all made the top five, while the U.S. fell one spot from last year to 14th.

Jeffrey Sachs, the director of the U.N.'s Sustainable Development Solutions Network, said the U.S. had fallen because of inequality and corruption.

Sachs told The Guardian that the Trump administration's policies would make these factors worse. "I think everything that has been proposed goes in the wrong direction," he said.

Yemen and South Sudan, which are both fighting famines, came close to the bottom, respectively ranking 146th and 147th out of the 155 countries included. The Central African Republic came last.