Kick off the weekend with an emotional pop anthem from Clean Bandit and Sweden's rising star Zara Larsson , or dip into Mura Masa and Charli XCX's tropical vibes on the spring break-ready "1 Night." Spend some time with Cold War Kids' signature brand of catchy, lyrical rock on "So Tied Up;" mine the depths of underground rapper Oddisee 's powerful reflections on the black American experience; and dance to pop duo POWERS' new release, a song that's equally futuristic and groovy.

"Symphony," Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson You may recognize the orchestral strains of Grammy-winning trio Clean Bandit from their 2014 breakout single "Rather Be," an uplifting earworm that hit number one in several countries. Now they've given us "Symphony," featuring Swedish pop ingenue Zara Larsson , the 19-year-old rising star behind bangers like "Ain't My Fault" whose debut U.S. album So Good drops today. Her powerful voice is an ideal pairing for the emotional tune, matching both its classical restraint and electronic climaxes.

"NNGE," Oddisee feat. Toine Washington, D.C. rapper Oddisee opens "NNGE" with a thought-provoking line: “I mean, what is there to fear? I’m from black America, this is just another year.” The rest of the song, influenced by D.C.'s native go-go music, is a story of black American resilience. Off of his 11th album, The Iceberg , "NNGE" sees Oddisee rapping smoothly over an infectious funk-tinged beat that lets his thoughtful rhymes stand on their own.

"So Tied Up," Cold War Kids feat. Bishop Briggs California rock quartet Cold War Kids follow up last month's lead single "Love Is Mystical" with the equally enticing "So Tied Up," off of upcoming album L.A. Divine . This one is a fast-paced toe-tapper with a stadium-sized arrangement and the complementary featured vocal of Bishop Briggs. As far as angsty, passionate anthems to conflicted love affairs go, this one ticks all the right boxes.

"Man on the Moon," POWERS Don't underestimate the sinuous appeal of POWERS, the production duo of Mike Del Rio and Crista Ru, who manage to make music that's both groovy and futuristic. "Man on the Moon" is undeniably sexy, driven by percussion and manipulated vocals that blend into the catchy melody and let instrumentation take center stage. Known for their songwriting —they've worked with Selena Gomez and Kylie Minogue in the past—they get to flex their own vision here, with intoxicating results.