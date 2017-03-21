PoliticsPresident Trump Tries to Close the Deal
Capitol
TechApple is Launching a Cheaper New iPad
Donald TrumpPresident Trump Says NFL Teams Fear a ‘Nasty Tweet’ From Him if They Sign Colin Kaepernick
Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of their NFL football game at Levi's Stadium on October 2, 2016 in Santa Clara, California.
animalsLabrador Retriever Is Still the Most Popular Dog Breed in America
Labrador Retriever Dog Smiles on Bench Outdoors
_DSC4069
Art

This Artist Wants You to Destroy Her Chocolate Sculptures by Eating Them

Ashley Hoffman
10:31 AM ET

There's a new art exhibit where breaking the sculptures and then eating them is encouraged.

With her new exhibit called "Bittersweet," artist Kristiane Kegelmann is creating edible art shows that are a feast for the eyes—and mouth. She uses fine chocolate mixed with fresh fruits, nuts, seeds and vegetables to mold the sculptures for her exhibit, which opened in Berlin recently. "I want to give patisserie and food a new stage to show off," she told TIME.

Kegelmann, who studied as a pastry artist in Vienna, decided to channel her dessert prowess into edible contemporary art to create "transient objects" that are "only finished when getting destroyed." Participants have already been snapping the jewel-shaped confections off the installations and devouring them.

The idea driving her art is for people to forget the feeling that artwork needs to be appreciated from afar as they're tearing the confections down to gobble them up. "People hesitate before breaking and eating the pieces, but if they do, they really experience it on different level," she said.

If only all of Willy Wonka's creations were this inviting and consequence-free. See photos of the exhibit below.

Courtesy of Kristiane Kegelmann 
Courtesy of Kristiane Kegelmann 
Courtesy of Kristiane Kegelmann 
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME