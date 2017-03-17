Exercise/FitnessWhy You Should Rethink Your Spinning Obsession
Silhouette of three people working out on exercise bikes in a gym
White HousePresident Trump Is Now Completely Isolated In His Unfounded Wiretap Claim
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-AUTO
White HousePresident Trump Is Blaming North Korea for 'Behaving Very Badly'
Trump, Paul Ryan Attend Traditional Congressional Luncheon For Irish PM
Health Care4 Republican Governors Came Out Against the GOP Health Care Bill
Donald Trump,John Kasich
nintendo_switch_joy_con
Nintendo
Video Games

Nintendo Plans to Double Switch Production after Strong Sales

Lisa Eadicicco
11:06 AM ET

Nintendo is reportedly planning to double production of its Switch console, which launched on March 3, due to high demand, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Although Nintendo had initially intended to manufacture eight million Switch consoles, the company is said to produce 16 million during the fiscal year starting in April 2017. That means Nintendo is hoping to sell more than 10 million Switches in a 12-month period, according to the Journal.

Read more: Review: The Switch is the Nintendo System We've Been Waiting For

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime recently told TIME that within five days of availability, the Switch had cemented itself as the fastest-selling system the company has ever had in the United States — a much-needed success following the Wii U. Nintendo's previous generation console, launched in 2012, is said to have been the company's slowest selling console ever.

Nintendo CEO Tatsumi Kimishima has previously said the company will ship two million units globally this month, but the Journal says that number will likely be closer to 2.5 million. The success comes even though the Switch's roster of games available at launch is notably slimmer than the selection that was available for the Wii U upon its release. A Nintendo spokesperson has not yet responded to TIME's request for comment.

The Switch, which was sold out at many retailers as far back as January, also comes off the success of Nintendo's NES Classic. Despite supply shortages, the company sold 1.5 million units of it revamped retro console as of February 2017.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME