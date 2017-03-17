New Zealand Police Shot and Killed an Escaped Airport Security Dog

This undated photo provided by the Aviation Security Service of New Zealand shows Grizz, a 10-month-old trainee security dog.

New Zealand police fatally shot an airport security dog when it escaped onto the Auckland Airport tarmac Friday.

The Associated Press reports that the young dog, whose name was Grizz and who was being trained to detect explosives by New Zealand’s Aviation Security Service, ran loose for more than three hours on the tarmac and interrupted at least 16 flights.

Airport staff tried to entice the 10-month-old bearded collie and German short-haired pointer mix off the tarmac with toys, food and other dogs before calling in the New Zealand police.

News of the dog's death sparked outrage in New Zealand, where some said the animal should have been tranquilized instead .

Police Inspector Tracy Phillips said the police's actions were a last resort.

“This is not an outcome which anyone wanted,” she said.