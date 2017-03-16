theatreCreators of Play That Ivanka Trump Saw With Justin Trudeau Want to 'Bridge the Divide'
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Visits Broadway
opioidsJeff Sessions Says Marijuana Is Only 'Slightly Less Awful' Than Heroin. Science Says He's Wrong
GymnasticsUSA Gymnastics President Steve Penny Resigns Amid Organization's Sex Abuse Scandal
Steve Penny, President of USA Gymnastics welcomes guests and media and to announce the USOC designation of the USA Gymnastics National Training Center at Karolyi Ranch as an Official U.S. Olympic Training Site and Hilton's partnership with USA Gynastics and title sponsorship of Team Hilton on January 26, 2011 in Huntsville, Texas.
travel banA Federal Judge Agreed With the Travel Ban. But He Disagreed With President Trump's Attacks on Courts
President Trump Speaks At American Center For Mobility In Ypsilanti, Michigan
Dred Scott-Taney Statue
A statue of Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney is displayed in front of City Hall, in Frederick, Md.  Rob Carr—AP
Maryland

Maryland City to Remove Statue of Supreme Court Justice Who Said Slaves Weren’t Citizens

Melissa Chan
6:29 PM UTC

A statue of a controversial Supreme Court Justice who declared that slaves were not U.S. citizens will be removed from the grounds of a City Hall in Maryland where it has been standing for about 90 years, officials said Thursday.

The bust of the late Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney will be relocated on Saturday from in front of Frederick’s City Hall to a nearby cemetery, the city said in a statement. Taney ruled more than a century ago that black people, who were either slaves or who had ancestors who were slaves, were not American citizens and had no standing to sue in federal court.

The chief justice’s landmark 1857 ruling against Dred Scott, a slave who tried suing for his freedom, became a catalyst for the Civil War before it was later overturned.

Lynne Jackson — Scott’s great-great granddaughter, who earlier this month received a public apology from Taney’s descendants — said she had hoped the statue would remain in front of City Hall to serve as a learning opportunity for those who are not familiar with the monumental Supreme Court case.

“I just feel that it’s unfortunate and a missed opportunity,” she told TIME on Thursday. “It would have been a reconciliation and a healing place. Unfortunately, that won’t happen now there.”

Taney’s bust was first erected in front of the city’s courthouse, which later turned into its City Hall as early as the 1930s, a city spokeswoman said. Pending approval from the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, it will be restored before being permanently placed at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

“That’s where the learning will have to happen,” Jackson said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME