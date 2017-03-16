White HouseWatch Live: President Trump Speaks at St. Patrick's Day Reception
Irish Prime Minister Edna Kenny Arrives To White House To Meet With President Trump
Diet/NutritionFood Poisoning vs. Stomach Flu: How to Tell the Difference
toilet paper
PoliticsThe Future of Bipartisanship in Congress Might Be Road Trips
Beto O'Rourke and Will Hurd Road Trip to DC
Five Best IdeasThe NFL Can Teach Congress About Diversity
NFL: JAN 22 NFC Championship - Packers at Falcons
hari-kunzru-white-tears
book review

Book Review: Hari Kunzru's 'White Tears' Is Beautiful and Strange

Claire Howorth
10:21 AM UTC
Ideas
Claire Howorth is an Assistant Managing Editor

Any novel set in the music biz rightly aspires to stereophonic meaning, but the reverberations of Hari Kunzru's White Tears echo long after it's done. Part ghost story, part travelogue, White Tears is a drugged-out, spoiled-rotten treatise on race, class and poverty of the soul.

Kunzru, the author of four previous novels, has nailed a specifically American style of bourgeois appropriation through his main characters, Seth and Carter, 20-something white guys whose friendship is staked on a fetish for music. Carter is the alpha by virtue of his bank account — richer than Croesus but mortified about it. Seth, the sidekick and narrator, becomes consumed by the fallout of their forged recording of an invented black musician.

These kids are stupidly privileged, and they are not all right: even before they were born, they were complicit in sins of the past. White Tears time-bends through Jim Crow-era Mississippi and riverbank chain gangs, around characters who are owed personal reparations for not only the fake (or is it real?) recording but for other past wrongs. "History is literally present in all that we do," wrote James Baldwin, whose traces are here in Kunzru's pages. Crackling literary allusion is spliced throughout White Tears, slyly evoking works by Thomas Mann (Carter's decidedly Aryan, vaguely incestuous family), Ralph Ellison (Seth's persistent inability to make others notice him becomes an actual shift in skin color) and others.

For all that and then some, White Tears is a book that everyone should be reading right now. Near the end, Seth passively absorbs cable-news coverage of a police shooting — "Why would they kill him ... His hands were up" — and an idea Kunzru floats chapters before booms back: radio pioneer Guglielmo Marconi's theory that sound never dies. We are always, all of us, living with the past.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME