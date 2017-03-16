CourtsRead the Hawaii Judge's Decision Blocking Donald Trump's New Travel Ban Nationwide
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-COURT
CourtsA Judge in Hawaii Just Blocked President Trump's New Travel Ban Nationwide
US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-COURT
White HousePresident Trump's First Budget Would Gut Funding for the EPA and State Department
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
March MadnessHere's Who Wins March Madness In the Classroom
Patriot Lehigh Bucknell Basketball
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
US President Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Nashville, Tennessee on March 15, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM — AFP/Getty Images NICHOLAS KAMM — AFP/Getty Images
Donald Trump

President Trump Calls Block on New Travel Ban ‘Unprecedented Judicial Overreach’

Aric Jenkins
1:06 AM UTC

President Donald Trump responded to the nationwide restraining order issued on his revised travel ban on Wednesday, calling the temporary halt an "unprecedented judicial overreach."

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Nashville, the president said that the latest iteration was a "watered-down version" of the original executive order and that he would challenge the ruling up to the Supreme Court, if necessary.

"We're going to fight this terrible ruling, we're going to take our case as far it needs to go in the Supreme Court," Trump said. "We're going to win, we're going to keep our citizens safe, and regardless, we're going to keep our citizens safe, believe me.

"You don't think this was done by a judge for political reasons? No! This ruling makes us look weak! Which by the way we no longer are believe me," the president added.

Trump also said he wanted to return to the first ban, which targeted even more immigrants and was also blocked by a federal court.

"I think we ought to go back to the first [ban], and go all the way," he said. "That’s what I wanted to do in the first place."

Earlier on Wednesday, a federal judge in Hawaii blocked Trump's second attempt at a travel ban aimed at six Muslim-majority countries, which was set to go in effect a day later on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson argued in his ruling that the revised executive order still discriminated on the basis of nationality and prevented Hawaii residents from receiving visits from family members in the six affected countries, according to the Associated Press. The state also felt that the proposed ban would harm Hawaii's tourism economy and damage Hawaiian schools and businesses seeking to recruit foreign citizens.

Hawaii was the first state to legally challenge the president's travel ban. More than a half a dozen states are also trying to halt the order.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME