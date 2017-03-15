weatherA Stunning Look at How New Yorkers Enjoyed the Snow in Central Park
Television

Aziz Ansari Finally Revealed When Master of None Season 2 Is Coming Out

Mahita Gajanan
5:48 PM UTC

Aziz Ansari announced Wednesday that the second season of Master of None will premiere on May 12.

Season 2 will see Ansari's Dev return to New York City after traveling abroad (we know at least some of the season will take place in Italy). The first season, which followed Dev and his group of friends as they navigated adult life, originally hit Netflix in 2015.

The long wait before releasing the second season was purposeful — Ansari told The Hollywood Reporter last year that the personal tone of the show meant the writing staff needed a longer break between seasons.

"The show was so personalized, we dumped our heads into this, we just needed to be people and live our actual life," Ansari said at the time.

Watch a teaser trailer above.

