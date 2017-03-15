animalsThis Adorable Panda Was at the Center of a Cold War Conflict
Giant Panda Chi Chi from China in 1958
A Sign That Reads ‘Beware of Jews’ Appeared in London

Zamira Rahim
12:43 PM UTC

A street sign appearing to read 'Beware of Jews' was spotted close to a synagogue in London.

Stamford Hill, the neighborhood it appeared in, is thought to be home to the largest Charedi Jewish community in Europe, the BBC reports. The sign imitated the red triangular signs that are used on British streets to warn drivers of potential road hazards.

Instead of a normal symbol however it featured the silhouette of an orthodox Jewish man wearing a fedora.

Other signs, including one displaying the outline of an elderly woman, were reportedly seen in the neighborhood.

Diane Abbot, the area's Member of Parliament, said the signs were "disgusting" and "unacceptable."

