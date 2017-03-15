Clive Palmer during a press conference at Parliament House on May 4, 2016 in Canberra, Australia.

The U.S. isn't the only country that has seen an outspoken billionaire with a prolific Twitter account enter politics in recent years. Australia's Clive Palmer, a mining-magnate-turned-politician known for planning to replicate the Titanic in 2013, calling the Chinese government "bastards," and wanting to open a dinosaur-themed park, is back in the spotlight for a series of poetic tweets.

Palmer, who left politics in 2016 after serving for three years, has delighted and baffled the Internet with his verses that focus mainly on food, but at times offer up a life lesson or two.

Pavlova pie

Pavlova tam

Pavlova sausage

Pavlova jam

Yummy - Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 8, 2017

Who wants a hot dog?

I love a hamburger.

I love a lettuce - Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) February 20, 2017

TimTam Split

Split a TimTam

Insert Banana

Rap in a crepe

Put between two TimTams

Ice Cream

Surrounded by whipped cream

Cherry on top - Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 6, 2017

Money

USA

In God we trust

Everyone else pays cash

No refunds

Tomorrow is another day - Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 5, 2017

A one trick pony

A sad reflection

A moondog crying

A simple mind

A waterfall

Falling

A simple mind

Being born

Busy dying - Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) March 8, 2017

Palmer told Fairfax Media that his musings on food were due to a recent diet. "When you're on a diet you think about food a lot, and poetry sort of comes from within you," he said. Although, he can't explain his approach to the rest of his lines. "Poetry doesn't really have a meaning," he said.

As expected, the Aussie Internet has been having a field day.

@CliveFPalmer I see the diet is going well - Al Louise (@ali__louise__) March 6, 2017

Im worried bout @CliveFPalmer. I think he's fallen on his phone and is thrashing around trying to get up. Only explaination I can think of🚑 - T Middo (@t_middo) March 6, 2017

@CliveFPalmer Clive. Do you need a friend? I'm in Sydney right now but can come see you if you're not alright. You seem unsettled. - Brendan (@macleanbrendan) February 20, 2017

Palmer, who has been likened to Donald Trump for his "Make Australia Great Again" tweet and comments on the media, has had his poetry read aloud by Australian YouTube comedian Lewis Spears. And electronic duo Peking Duck are reportedly recording one of his poems.