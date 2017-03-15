New YorkNYPD Officer Who Danced at Pride Parade Dies of Cancer
Donald Trump's 2005 Tax Return Revealed on Rachel Maddow

Alex Altman
1:23 AM UTC

Rachel Maddow told viewers she had a copy of Donald Trump's 2005 tax return on her Tuesday evening program.

Reporter David Cay Johnston was set to reveal the figures from Trump's 2005 return on MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show.

Johnson, a Pulitzer-prize winning tax reporter, had Trump's 1040 form turned over to him, according to Maddow

During the presidential campaign, Trump proposed cutting taxes, especially for the very wealthy, reducing the current seven tax brackets to four: 0%, 10%, 20% and 25%. Trump’s income puts him in the highest of the current brackets, 39.6%, though it is normal for the very wealthy to pay a far lower effective tax rate. Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney paid a 14.1% effective rate in 2011.

Citing an ongoing audit for which he never supplied proof, Trump declined to release his recent returns during the campaign. But there is no prohibition against making public returns even if they are under audit. Asked last week whether Trump would release his 2016 returns, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said: "“My understanding is he's still under audit and I'll follow up on the question.”

Every major presidential candidate in recent history has disclosed their returns, including 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. She and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, earned $10.75 million in 2015, and paid 34.2% federal tax rate.

With reporting by Zeke J. Miller

