Bruno Fernandes de Souza, during his trial in Contagem, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Nov. 20, 2012. Gualter Naves—AFP/Getty Images

People Are Outraged That This Brazilian Soccer Team Signed a Goalie That Had His Girlfriend Murdered

A Brazilian soccer club is facing controversy and loss of sponsors after signing a goalkeeper convicted of having his former girlfriend murdered.

The soccer club Boa Esporte signed a contract with Bruno Fernandes de Souza on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported .

“People run from me because of what happened in the past,” Fernandes de Souza said at a news conference .

The soccer player said he had ordered a friend to kill his former girlfriend, Eliza Samudio, and have her body fed to dogs back in 2010. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but last month, a judge granted him his freedom, according to the Associated Press .

Three sponsors have already withdrawn from supporting the team, The Guardian reports .