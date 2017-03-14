People Are Outraged That This Brazilian Soccer Team Signed a Goalie That Had His Girlfriend Murdered

A Brazilian soccer club is facing controversy and loss of sponsors after signing a goalkeeper convicted of having his former girlfriend murdered.
The soccer club Boa Esporte signed a contract with Bruno Fernandes de Souza on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported.
“People run from me because of what happened in the past,” Fernandes de Souza said at a news conference.
The soccer player said he had ordered a friend to kill his former girlfriend, Eliza Samudio, and have her body fed to dogs back in 2010. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison, but last month, a judge granted him his freedom, according to the Associated Press.
Three sponsors have already withdrawn from supporting the team, The Guardian reports.