celebritiesKal Penn Criticizes Racist Stereotypes in Audition Scripts From His First Years Acting
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Actor and former White House Office of Public Engagement Associate Director Kal Penn speaks during the " 2016 Conference On Diversity In International Affairs" at the Council on Foreign Relations on April 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)
CollegeWhite Nationalist Posters Found on George Washington University Campus
Campus of the George Washington University.
ArtSurvey Finds People Think Da Vinci's Mona Lisa Might Actually Be Happy
Mona Lisa relocated in the Louvre's Salle des Etats in Paris, France on April 06th, 2005.
YouTubeYouTube Star JonTron Under Fire for Controversial Comments on Race and Immigration
PlayStation 4 Pro Launches in Stores Nationwide
California's Central Valley Impacted By Major Drought
VISALIA, CA - FEBRUARY 5: A tree stump in an avocado grove, one of the permanent crops of the area that some farmers are cutting back because of the expense of year-round water needs, is seen on February 5, 2014 near Visalia, California. Now in its third straight year of unprecedented drought, California is experiencing its driest year on record, dating back 119 years and possible the worst in the past 500 years. Grasslands that support cattle have dried up, forcing ranchers to feed them expensive supplemental hay to keep them from starving or to sell at least some of their herds, and farmers are struggling with diminishing crop water and what to plant or whether to tear out permanent crops which use water year-round such, as almond trees. About 17 rural communities could run out of drinking water within several weeks and politicians are are pushing to undo laws that protect several endangered species. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) David McNew—Getty Images
viral

People Have a Lot of Feelings About This Viral Real-Life Giving Tree That Got Cut Down

Raisa Bruner
7:16 PM UTC

A poetic soul has given new life to a freshly-chopped tree stump in Oakland, CA, according to a popular photo that popped up on Reddit and has elicited thousands of comments. Writer Shel Silverstein's thoughtful 1964 children's book The Giving Tree explores the poignant relationship between a selfless, sentient arboreal being that provides and provides and the boy that takes all of its gifts during the many stages of his life. Someone chose to inscribe the newly-hewn stump with the final lines of that elegiac poem, in a tender tribute.

"I don't need very much now, said the boy, "just a quiet place to sit and rest. I am very tired." "Well," said the tree, straightening herself up as much as she could, "well, an old stump is good for sitting and resting—come, Boy, sit down. Sit down and rest." And the boy did.

As the New York Times' California Today email newsletter points out, the tree was uncut as early as a week ago. How and why it was chopped remains something of a mystery; a spokesperson for Oakland's public works department could not provide further information on the chair-like new life of the stump. But Redditors have taken up the poetic lament for the departed tree, sharing personal stories of grief, loss, and remembrance of the Silverstein story's effect on their youth.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME