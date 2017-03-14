MissouriFerguson Prosecutor Calls New Footage of Michael Brown 'Nonsense'
White House

President Trump Wants to Hear Your Obamacare Complaints

Alana Abramson
12:22 AM UTC

If you feel Obamacare has let you down, the White House wants to hear from you.

President Trump held a meeting on Monday with what the White House called "victims of Obamacare" — businesses and individuals it said was negatively impacted by the law. Those in attendance, per descriptions on the White House website, cited Obamacare as the reason for increasing health care costs.

Those not at the meeting who still have grievances about Obamacare are invited to share their stories with on the White House website.

The meeting and call for more stories came the same day the Congressional Budget Office released their assessment of the GOP health care bill, which the President has backed, estimating that it would result in 24 million losing health insurance, but would cut the federal deficit by $337 million.

Although many in attendance at the White House complained about rising costs, including premiums, the CBO report claims that average premiums under the GOP bill would initially increase by 15 to 20% in 2018 and 2019. Although the costs would start to recede in 2020, and would ultimately decrease 10% by 2026, they would continue to rise for older Americans.

