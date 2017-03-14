Warning: This post contains spoilers for all seasons of Game of Thrones .

From Ian McShane as Septon Ray in season six's "The Broken Man" to Jim Broadbent's upcoming multiple-episode arc as an archmaester of the Citadel in season seven, Game of Thrones is known for scoring big-name guest stars. However, the HBO drama has also been able to slip several appearances by famous musicians into the background of pivotal scenes such as the Red Wedding and the battle of Hardhome.

Here are the best cameos by singers and bands that may have been tough to spot.