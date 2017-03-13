TelevisionJohn Oliver Takes Out More Ads to Explain the Health Care Bill to Trump
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 14
IndiaModi Gambled By Turning State Elections Into a Referendum on His Leadership. He Won Big-Time
India State Elections
myanmarFive Years on Myanmar's Rohingya Displacement Camps Are Feeling Ever More Permanent
Google DoodleGoogle's Doodle Comes Alive in Honor of Holi, the Festival of Colors
Newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony in Hangzhou
Newlywed couples attend a mass wedding ceremony in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China April 30, 2016.  China Stringer Network/Reuters
China

China Has One of the World's Highest Marriage Ages. But One Lawmaker Wants to Change That

Ryan Kilpatrick
8:40 AM UTC

A lawmaker in China has suggested cutting the country's legal marriage age in order to encourage more births, amid an ageing population and the relaxing of China's stringent family planning regime.

The country of 1.38 billion people currently enforces one of the world's highest minimum marriage ages, allowing only men over 22 and women over 20 to wed. Huang Xihua, a delegate to the National People's Congress convening in Beijing, has recommended lowering the rule to the international standard of 18 for both sexes, Bloomberg reports.

Beijing introduced the high marriage age in tandem with its draconian "One-Child Policy", which was intended to slow population growth. The three decades of social engineering that followed have left China with a ticking demographic time bomb: a massive glut of of retirees and too few working-age adults to support them.

As well as mollifying the country's looming population crisis, Huang told Bloomberg that the move would also extend the legal benefits of wedlock to young couples who, despite being in de facto marriages, cannot access social services intended for families because they are below the marriageable age.

In keeping with the revised "Two-Child Policy" rolled out in 2015, allowing more Chinese couples to have a second child, Huang said that lowering the marriage age would also afford more personal autonomy to citizens of the world's most populous nation.

[Bloomberg]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME