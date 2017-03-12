Snow shovellers cower from the wind as strong gusts and snow take hold in Brooklyn, on February 09, 2017 in New York City.

Blizzards And Heavy Snow: What The East Coast Should Expect From This Week's Storm

A winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions to parts of the East Coast starting on Monday, according to the National Weather Service .

The weather service issued a blizzard watch across New York City, Long Island, southern Connecticut, southern Rhode Island and parts of southeastern Massachusetts Sunday in preparation for the stor.

According to the National Weather Service, the blizzard watch will be in effect from Monday night through Tuesday evening. Between 12 to 18 inches of snow could cover the region, following what has been a relatively mild winter for the area. This February had the most above-average temperatures across the globe since meteorologists started keeping records 150 years ago.

Winter storm watches were also issued in parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including in Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C.