TelevisionSamuel L. Jackson Spoofed Girls and It Was Perfect
politicsQuestions of Profit in Politics Raised by Trump Administration Are Older Than You May Think
Trump Tower Entrance
public health2 Dead in Listeria Outbreak That Has Been Linked to Cheese
PoliticsWhat We Learned in President Trump's First 50 Days
Capitol
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in New York, on Feb 15, 2017. Gail Schulman—CBS/Getty Images
Late Night Television

'Please Check Spine at the Door.' Stephen Colbert Tears into Ted Cruz's Dinner with Trump

4:07 PM UTC

Although Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and President Donald Trump spent months slinging insults back and forth during some of the most bitter moments of the 2016 GOP primary campaign, the President and First Lady hosted Cruz and his family for what Cruz said was a "principally a social dinner" on Wednesday. Stephen Colbert couldn't help feasting on the history of the rivalry.

Just as he satirized Trump's dinner with Mitt Romney before it, the host served up a large helping of jokes during the opening monologue on Thursday's The Late Show. Colbert kicked off by cycling through a series of insults Cruz and Trump have traded, including the times Trump called him "lyin' Ted" in tweets. Not to mention Trump's baseless accusation that Cruz's father helped assassinate John F. Kennedy and the speech where Cruz dubbed Trump a "pathological liar."

"I doubt Trump apologized for anything he said. It's not his style," Colbert said before reading off a mock formal invitation with great ceremony. "You and your wife — who's a 3 at best — are invited to dinner," he quipped, adding, "please check spine at the door."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME