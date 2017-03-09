EducationYou Don't Need to Sit the LSAT to Get into Harvard Law School Anymore
General Views Of Harvard University
BoliviaBolivia Nearly Doubles the Area Allowed for the Legal Planting of Coca
Coca plantation.
AustraliaAustralian Man Who Posed As Justin Bieber Online Charged With 900 Counts of Child Sex Crimes
Melbourne Police
Health CareHealth Care Providers and Consumer Groups Are Lining Up Against the GOP Health Plan
GOP Presser
Hong Kong, Chinese couple silhouetted in building hallway, Blurred motion.
Getty Images
UAE

Two Foreigners in the UAE Face Long Jail Terms For Having Sex Even Though They Are Engaged

7:22 AM UTC

A South African man and his Ukrainian fiancee have been detained in the United Arab Emirates for having sex outside of marriage.

Emlyn Culverwell‚ 29, and Iryna Nohai, 27, were arrested in an Abu Dhabi hospital in late January after a doctor discovered that Nohai, who had been suffering from stomach cramps, was pregnant, the BBC reports.

Sex outside of marriage is a criminal offense according to the UAE's strict morality laws, and is punishable by a lengthy prison term and deportation.

Culverwell's mother Linda has said that the couple were denied any state-appointed legal representation and have not been allowed to be married in prison as authorities continue to investigate the paternity of the child and how long the couple has been sexually active.

In a plea for her son and his fiancee's release, Culverwell said that "the only thing they did wrong was fall in love."

[BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME