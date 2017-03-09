EducationYou Don't Need to Sit the LSAT to Get into Harvard Law School Anymore
General Views Of Harvard University
BoliviaBolivia Nearly Doubles the Area Allowed for the Legal Planting of Coca
Coca plantation.
UAETwo Foreigners in the UAE Face Long Jail Terms For Having Sex Even Though They Are Engaged
Hong Kong, Chinese couple silhouetted in building hallway, Blurred motion.
Health CareHealth Care Providers and Consumer Groups Are Lining Up Against the GOP Health Plan
GOP Presser
Melbourne Police
Nigel Killeen—Getty Images
Australia

Australian Man Who Posed As Justin Bieber Online Charged With 900 Counts of Child Sex Crimes

8:11 AM UTC

A man who solicited explicit images from minors by posing as Justin Bieber online has been charged with more than 900 child sex-related crimes in Australia.

The 42-year-old from the East Australian city of Brisbane was already facing charges from November on a number of child sex offenses, including possessing child exploitation material and grooming minors, ABC News reports.

The additional 931 counts were added this week after the man's computer was examined by authorities. According to Queensland police, the fresh charges include three counts of rape, five of indecent treatment of a child under 12 and over 270 counts of making child exploitation materials, reports the BBC. Other charges related to soliciting child pornography and using a computer to groom minors.

There are more than 150 alleged victims around the world, including 50 from the U.S.

ABC reports the man allegedly used a variety of online services, including Facebook and Skype, to lure his victims, and that his predatory behavior dates back to at least 2007.

The case has been described as "frankly horrendous" by Detective Inspector Jon Rouse from Queensland police. "The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety," Rouse was quoted as saying.

The man, reported by the ABC as being in custody, will face a court in Brisbane on April 6.

[ABC News, BBC]

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
Parents
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
The Daily Cut
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
The 100 Most Influential People
The 25 Best Inventions of 2015
Future of Giving
Global Trade
Know Right Now
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2015
Top 10 Everything of 2015
Top of the World
A Year In Space
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME